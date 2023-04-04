CarWale
    Kia Carens gets new Luxury (O) variant; prices in India start at Rs 17 lakh

    Kia Carens gets new Luxury (O) variant; prices in India start at Rs 17 lakh

    - The Carens Luxury (O) is positioned below the Luxury Plus variant

    - Gets an electric sunroof and additional features over the Luxury variant

    Kia India has introduced a new variant in the Carens line-up, called Luxury (O). Positioned between the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants, the new variant is priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Compared to the Luxury variant it is positioned above, the Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant gets an electric sunroof and ambient lighting linked with the multi-drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport). It is offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a DCT unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor mated with a six-speed automatic unit. This new variant is available exclusively in the seven-seat configuration.

    On the outside, the Carens Luxury (O) variant receives chrome inserts for the grille, body coloured bumpers, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps, roof rails, LED fog lights, LED tail lights, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Inside, this new variant of the Carens comes equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone interior theme, ambient lighting, leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.5-inch fully digital instrument console, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air purifier, and cruise control.

    A few other notable features of the Carens Luxury (O) variant include a front arm-rest with storage function, automatic climate control, rear view camera with guidelines, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, engine start-stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, and tilt and telescopic adjustable steering. It gets safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, BAS, ESC, VSM, DBC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a seat belt reminder system.

    The following are the trim-wise prices of the Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Carens Luxury (O) 1.5 petrol DCT: Rs 17 lakh                      

    Carens Luxury (O) 1.5 petrol DCT: Rs 17.70 lakh

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 12.96 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 12.26 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 12.76 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 12.22 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 11.59 Lakh

    Kia Carens gets new Luxury (O) variant; prices in India start at Rs 17 lakh