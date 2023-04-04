Skoda Slavia scores 5-star rating in GNCAP crash test

- Becomes the second MQB platform-based vehicle from Skoda to achieve a five-star rating

- Volkswagen Virtus also received a five-star rating

Following the footprints of its SUV sibling, Slavia has scored a full five-star rating from Global NCAP for both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection. For the former, the score stood at 29.71 out of 32 points, while the latter resulted in 42 out of 49 points. With this, the Skoda Slavia has become one of the safest made-in-India sedans in the country.

The test vehicle was equipped with dual airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, seat belt reminders, and ESC. While the model was lower spec and was not loaded with complete safety equipment like six airbags, it still managed to score a full five-star rating. This suggests how rigid the overall structure and build quality of the MQB platform-based vehicles are.

With the revised testing norms by the Global NCAP in place, the results include the frontal and side impact protection measurement. Moreover, the vehicles also underwent the assessment for Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection. Considering all of this, the Skoda Slavia demonstrated a robust structure in the frontal impact and provided adequate protection for adult and child occupants.

Moreover, its distant sibling, Volkswagen Virtus, too, received a full five-star rating from Global NCAP for adult and child occupant protection.