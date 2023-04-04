CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus scores 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Virtus scores 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    - The Virtus and Slavia were awarded the same ratings

    - Results for Alto K10 and new Wagon R revealed as well

    Global NCAP has announced the results of their latest round of crash tests, which included multiple models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

    The Volkswagen Virtus has managed to score a five-star rating in Global NCAP’s updated crash test norms with respect to adult occupant protection and child occupant protection. The former resulted in a score of 29.71 out of 34 points, while the child occupant protection stood at 42 out of 49 points.

    Volkswagen Virtus Front View

    The body shell of the Virtus sedan was rated as stable. The model in question was equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, front seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, four additional airbags (optional), a seat belt reminder system, Isofix seat mounts for the second row, ABS with EBD, and ESC. 

    Speaking on the occasion, David Ward, President, Towards Zero Foundation, said, “Another strong performance from Volkswagen and Skoda, but Maruti Suzuki fell well short again on safety performance for some of the most popular cars sold in India. With Bharat NCAP set to launch soon, we challenge Maruti Suzuki to catch up with the other leading domestic manufacturers as well as Volkswagen and Skoda and to demonstrate their commitment to road safety and customer protection.”

    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
