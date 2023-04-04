Maruti Suzuki Wagon R receives 1-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

- Global NCAP announced the crash test result for the Alto K10 too

- The four models were tested based on the updated crash test norms

The Global NCAP body recently announced the results of the first round of its updated 2023 crash test norms, under which ratings for models including the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus were revealed.

The Maruti Wagon R managed to score a single-star rating under the latest round of the crash test. The popular hatchback from the Indian carmaker scored 19.69 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection and 3.40 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. The latter resulted in a zero-star rating for child occupancy.

The Wagon R in question was equipped with safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a seat belt reminder system, and seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters for the front-row occupants. The body shell of the model was rated as unstable.

Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Global NCAP, said, “Since 2014, Global NCAP has been encouraging a market shift in India for safer cars. We have been delighted with the positive response from Indian automakers and some global automakers as well. Although there has been some limited improvement, we are yet to see this safety commitment deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models. Given that six airbags are becoming a mandatory requirement for new models sold in India, it is particularly worrying for Global NCAP that Maruti Suzuki does not even make this requirement available as a customer option.”