Honda City, Jazz, and WR-V delisted

- 1.5-litre diesel engine axed

- New Honda SUV to debut soon

With the BS6 Phase 2 emissions becoming effective from 1 April, 2023, Honda India has revised its portfolio and discontinued three cars from its lineup. The Honda Jazz, WR-V, and the fourth-generation City have been delisted from the brand’s official website.

The Jazz and City were offered as petrol models whereas the WR-V could be had with both, petrol and diesel mills. As for the fourth-gen City, the mid-size sedan soldiered for more than two years after the launch of the new City in September 2020.

With the BS6 2 transition, Honda has discarded the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The oil burner did duties on the Amaze and the new City and was paired with a manual gearbox. Honda’s lineup is now completely petrol with an option to choose a hybrid powertrain with the new City.

Honda City BS6 2

The recently updated fifth-generation Honda City is offered in 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid iterations. Both powertrains are BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-ready. The City also gets ADAS features whereas the City hybrid is available in an affordable non-ADAS ‘V’ variant. This Honda car has a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).