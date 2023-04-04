Maruti Suzuki CNG cars in India: List of all Arena models

Maruti Suzuki cars are broadly sold under two sub-brands, Arena and Nexa. While Nexa is the premium retail arm that houses five models, the remaining 10 cars are sold under the Arena brand. And with CNG cars gaining high demand, the brand offers the entire Arena range with CNG variants. Let us take a look at the prices, mileage, and variants of all Arena CNG models.

Alto CNG specifications

The Alto is the entry-level and the most affordable CNG hatchback. It is powered by a 796cc engine that produces 40bhp and 60Nm in its CNG version. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, in the BS6 2 era, the Alto may be discontinued, making Alto K10 its CNG alternative.

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG’s prices start at Rs. 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alto CNG has a claimed ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 31.59km/kg.

Swift CNG and Dzire CNG

These hatchback and sedan siblings make use of the brand’s popular 1.2-litre K12N petrol motor. The CNG iterations of these models have an output of 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Currently, these are available in VXi and ZXi variants and here are their starting prices:

Models Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mileage Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Starts at Rs. 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) 30.90km/kg (ARAI-certified) Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Starts at Rs. 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) 31.12km/kg (ARAI-certified)

Wagon R CNG, Celerio CNG, S-Presso CNG, and Alto K10 CNG

All these models share the same 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine that debuted with the Celerio in November 2021. Notably, this engine is also BS6 Phase 2-compliant and puts out 56bhp and 82Nm of torque. It is paired with a manual gearbox.

Models Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mileage Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG Starts at Rs. 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom) 34.05km/kg (ARAI-certified) Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Starts at Rs. 6.72 lakh (ex-showroom) 35.60km/kg (ARAI-certified) Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Starts at Rs. 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) 32.73km/kg (ARAI-certified) Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Starts at Rs. 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom) 33.85km/kg (ARAI-certified)

Ertiga CNG and Brezza CNG

The CNG variants of Brezza and Ertiga get the brand’s most powerful 1.5-litre K15C petrol powertrain. Both models in the CNG guise generate 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and come coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The Brezza CNG has a claimed mileage of 25.51km/kg whereas the Ertiga is claimed to return 26.11km/kg of compressed natural gas.

Models Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mileage Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG Prices start at Rs. 10.58 lakh (ex-showroom) 26.11km/kg (ARAI-certified) Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Prices start at Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom) 25.51km/kg (ARAI-certified)

Eeco CNG

Another one on the list of Maruti CNG cars is the Eeco CNG, which is powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre K12N engine. The motor produces 71bhp and 95Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual gearbox. It is only available in a single five-seater AC variant that has a price tag of Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom) with a claimed mileage of 26.78km/kg.