Jeep India introduces customer experience and ownership program

Jeep India has introduced “Jeep Wave Exclusive”, a premium customer experience and ownership program to offer a wide range of services to its buyers. It will be available with the new BS6 Phase 2-compliant models.

Under this program, customers get three years of comprehensive warranty and Jeep Express Service in which service of the vehicle will start as early as 90 minutes. Apart from this, the brand also offers Jeep Courtesy Edge, where a loaner Jeep SUV or other mobility solution will be provided to the customer if repairs take longer than 96 hours. Also on offer will be Jeep’s exclusive online service known as Jeep Genius and Jeep Adventure Concierge which will provide access to Jeep’s exclusive off-road activities.

The ‘Jeep Wave Exclusive’ program will be applicable to all existing Jeep owners and leased Jeep vehicles, except for the Jeep Comprehensive Warranty, which will be available for the vehicles purchased after 1 April, 2023.

Commenting on the launch of this premium service program, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, “Jeep Wave Exclusive is our commitment to an excellent and enhanced ownership experience for our Jeep customers. Jeep is a global premium brand, and we want our customers to experience the premium Jeeplife throughout their ownership journey. With the high-quality aggregates and uncompromised build, the Jeep Wave Exclusive offerings will provide our customers with the peace of mind they expect from the brand.”