    Maruti Suzuki Fronx mileage revealed ahead of launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx mileage revealed ahead of launch

    - Fronx is being offered with two petrol engine options

    - The NA petrol engine is more fuel efficient than the turbo mill

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its Nexa offering, the Fronx in the coming weeks. Notably, its bookings commenced after its unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023. This Maruti crossover has done pretty well in terms of bookings and has accumulated over 15,000 unit orders. We already know about the engine specifications and features of the Fronx, and now we have got our hands on the fuel efficiency figures of the vehicle.

    The Fronx is available with two engine options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre boosterjet petrol engine. The former is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit and offers a mileage of 21.79kmpl and 22.89kmpl, respectively. The latter, more powerful turbo petrol engine gets the option of a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter unit. This turbo engine delivers fuel efficiency of 21.5kmpl with the manual transmission and 20.01kmpl with the automatic unit.

    Upon its debut, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, though in the crossover segment, will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and others.

