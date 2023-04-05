CarWale
    Toyota India registers a sale of 18,670 units in March 2023

    - TKM recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 41 per cent

    - Sold 1.74 lakh units in FY22-23

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold 1.74 lakh units in FY22-23, thus recording its strongest domestic wholesales in the last 10 years. The company sold 1.24 lakh units during the same period last year, thus witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 41 per cent.

    Toyota sold 18,670 units in the month of March 2023 compared to 17,131 units it sold in March 2022, thus resulting in a Y-o-Y growth of nine percent. In Q3 FY22-23, the brand sold 46,843 units over 33,204 units during the same period last year, registering a growth of 41 per cent. Toyota India is yet to announce the prices of the updated Innova Crysta Diesel, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are extremely pleased to close this fiscal year on a positive note and expect continued momentum and growth in FY23-24. The passenger vehicles segment witnessed steady growth last year, and TKM was prepared to ride the wave by making deeper inroads into the market to meet the varied mobility needs. Our new product launches, the introduction of newer, greener, and advanced technology options, and reaching closer to customers, enabled us to successfully sustain the continued growth momentum. We are grateful to our customers for their growing interest in all our product offerings. All variants of the recently launched Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are gaining popularity and continuing to witness huge acceptance from the market. The recently introduced globally acclaimed Hilux has attracted an excellent customer response from the time of its launch, as it continues to shine, all thanks to its versatility and all-terrain capability, backed by great styling and driving comfort, be it in the personal or business segment. We also opened bookings for the much-loved new Innova Crysta Diesel which has strongly contributed to our achievements in the month of March 2023. Additionally, segment leaders like the Fortuner and Legender remain undisputed, while other products like Camry Hybrid, Vellfire, and Glanza have also sustained the positive sales momentum.”

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 scores 2 stars in Global NCAP crash test

