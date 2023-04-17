Discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R for April 2023

-Discounts available on both 1.0 and 1.2-litre models

-Corporate benefits are also available

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 25,000 for the month of April 2023. These discounts are available across the range including the CNG-powered models. Offers vary from dealership to dealership as well as from state to state, do check with your local dealer before investing.

Wagon R 1.0-litre

The manual transmission powered 1.0-litre versions of the Wagon R are available with a standard discount of Rs 30,000 as well as with corporate benefits of Rs 4000 (Select variants). Some dealerships are also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15000 to Rs 20000 depending on the age of the vehicle being exchanged.

Wagon R 1.0-litre CNG

The 1.0-litre CNG-enabled versions of the Wagon R are available with a standard discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4000 (select variants only). You can also avail of an exchange bonus in the region of Rs 15000 to Rs 20000 depending on the car being traded over.

Wagon R 1.2-litre

The K12C-powered Wagon R in the MT guise gets a standard benefit of Rs 25000 while there are none for the AMT-powered models, indicative that it is fast moving among all the variants of the Wagon R. Both automatic and manual models with this engine have an exchange benefit of Rs 15000 to Rs 20000 as well as corporate offers of up to Rs 4000.

The latest generation Wagon R was launched in India in 2019 with a major update in 2022. It can be had with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine or a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine. Both get a five-speed manual as standard while the 1.2-litre engine can also be had with a five-speed automated manual.