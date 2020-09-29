2020 All New Mahindra Thar accessories list leaked ahead of launch

- The second-gen Thar will be launched on 2 October, 2020

- The model will be offered with a regular and adventure accessories range

The new Mahindra Thar will be launched in the country later this week. Ahead of its price announcement, the accessories list of the model has been leaked on the web. The next-gen Thar will be offered with a range of regular accessories as well as adventure accessories.

As seen in the leaked images, the regular range of accessories for the 2020 Mahindra Thar will include a style kit, claddings, chrome kit, chrome appliques, footsteps, body decals, alloy wheels, wheel covers, front DRLs, and front fog lights. The model can be kitted with other accessories like seat covers, steering cover, floor mats, lamination mats, magnetic sunshades, speaker upgrades, amplifier and subwoofer pack, roof speaker mounting kit for the second row, body covers, scuff plates, remote lock key, as well as front and rear mud protectors.

The all-new Mahindra Thar will also be offered with adventure accessories such as mats, boot saver liner, moulded mud flaps, tyre repair kit, digital tyre gauge, RV air compressor, sim band, towel, cooled arm sleeves, Go-Pro adventure camera, and its accessories, as well as a lantern torch. Customers can also choose from a range of camping accessories like shovels, door hinge step, tail-gate mounted snack tray, sleeping bag, sleeping bed, folding chairs, tents, and backpacks.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, while the latter produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. These motors will be paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Image Source