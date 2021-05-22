Is this the new BMW M8 CSL?

- BMW M8 CSL test-mule spotted at the Nurburgring track

- The model receives various exterior enhancements

A new BMW 8 Series-based test-mule has been spied testing at the Nurburgring, and reports suggest that the unit could very well be the M8 CSL. When launched, the model will sit at the top of the 8 Series line-up.

As seen in the spy images, the BMW M8 CSL test-mule features a new grille with red inserts, inspired by the Vision M concept that was showcased back in 2019. Elsewhere, there is a redesigned front bumper that houses new air intakes and a carbon fibre front splitter. On either side, the model receives red brake calipers, front fender vents with red accents, vents that replace the quarter glass, and a carbon-fibre roof.

Towards the rear, the new BMW M8 CSL test unit gets a large wing, tinted tail lights, a quad exhaust system, and a reworked diffuser with an F1-inspired brake light. Details regarding the interior remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to be offered with the complete range of M-options.

Under the hood, the BMW M8 CSL is likely to source power from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that propels the vanilla M8, although the new version could receive a power output north of the M8’s 625bhp rating. BMW could unveil the M8 CSL by the end of the year. Stay tuned for updates.