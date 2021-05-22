BMW i4 M50 images leaked ahead of global debut

- Likely to be unveiled globally on 1 June, 2021

- Will be the first M Performance all-electric coupe

With the growing puffery around the first full-electric M Performance BMW taking shape, we finally have the first image of the production-ready model from the in-house tuning department of the German carmaker. Likely to debut in the coming weeks, the i4 M50 could be the first step towards a hushed yet stimulating offering from the carmaker.

The single leaked image of the speedster appeared on the internet a few days back but was soon removed in an attempt to keep the mystery under the wraps. Unlike the four-door i4 that was showcased in March, this performance version looks sportier with a new matte blue exterior shade and the M-specific exterior inserts. The not yet acclimated elongated front grille wears the prestigious ‘M’ badge while the front bumpers too look more sharp and aggressive with large air inlets as compared to the ones on the standard i4.

Additionally, the black inserts on the side skirts and the new alloy wheels give it a more fanatic look. Further, the characteristic wing mirrors have also been retained with a subtle change in design. If rumours are to be believed, we can expect the entire i4 range to break covers globally on 1 June, 2021.

While the powertrain details are still well guarded, based on the standard i4 model that was unveiled recently, we know that the coupe will have a power output of 523bhp and a zero to 100kmph sprint time of around four seconds. It is also likely to have enough juice to last 590 km (WLTP).