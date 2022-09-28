CarWale
    Tata Tiago EV bookings to open on 10 October; delivery timeline revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to open on 10 October; delivery timeline revealed

    - The Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.49-11.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - The company will prioritise deliveries of the 24kWh battery pack version

    Tata Motors introduced the Tiago EV in the country earlier today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants, across five colours and two battery pack options.

    Tata Motors has revealed that it will start accepting bookings for the Tiago EV from 10 October for an amount of Rs 21,000, while deliveries are set to commence in January 2023. The introductory prices announced by the company will be valid only for the first 10,000 bookings, of which 2,000 bookings will be reserved for Tigor EV and Nexon EV owners. Additionally, Tata has confirmed that it will prioritise deliveries of the 24kWh battery pack version.

    The Tata Tiago EV will be available with a 19.2kWh battery pack, which is said to return a range of 250km, generating 60bhp and 110Nm. On the other hand, the 24kWh unit, which claims a range of 350km, produces 74bhp and 114Nm. Further, Tata Motors will offer two charging options with this EV, including a 3.3kW charger and a 7.2kW charger.

