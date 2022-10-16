CarWale
    BYD India inaugurates a new dealership in Mohali

    Aditya Nadkarni

    484 Views
    - BYD Mohali is a 3S facility spread across an area of 3,500 square feet

    - It is the eighth facility of the Chinese automobile company in the country

    BYD has opened the doors of its first passenger vehicle showroom in Mohali. Known as Krishna BYD, it is the brand’s eighth showroom in India. The Chinese automobile manufacturer recently unveiled the Atto 3 EV SUV, its second offering for the local market.

    Krishna BYD will provide consumers in Mohali with access to BYD’s range of pure electric vehicles. Spread across an area of 3,500 square feet, the 3S facility (Sales, Service & Spares) has service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Close on the heels of announcing the launch of our premium electric SUV, BYD-Atto 3, India’s first sporty born E-SUV, we are thrilled to announce our eighth showroom in the country in Mohali. We are thrilled to enter the city with our first passenger vehicle showroom as it is one of the key markets for BYD India. With our global expertise in EPVs, we are geared up to offer a range of pure electric vehicles that address the discerning needs of our customers. We are confident the recent EV policy brought in by the state government will further amplify the EV adoption in the state and are looking forward to being a key player in the market.”

