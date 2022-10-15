Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in October 2022

- No discounts on Hyundai Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar

- Offers applicable till 31 October, 2022

With the onset of the festive season, Hyundai India has announced an array of discount offers across several of its models in the line-up. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonus and can be availed up to 31 October, 2022.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are up for grabs this month with attractive offers. All the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback and the compact sedan can be had with benefits of up to Rs 48,000 and Rs 33,000, respectively. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and benefits for government and corporate employees. Both the siblings are offered only with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

The Hyundai i20 boasts discounts worth Rs 20,000 this month. This is applicable to both petrol as well as diesel variants of the premium hatchback. The Kona Electric receives the highest discount this month with a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh.