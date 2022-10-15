CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    968 Views
    Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in October 2022

    - No discounts on Hyundai Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar

    - Offers applicable till 31 October, 2022

    With the onset of the festive season, Hyundai India has announced an array of discount offers across several of its models in the line-up. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonus and can be availed up to 31 October, 2022. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    The Grand i10 Nios and Aura are up for grabs this month with attractive offers. All the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback and the compact sedan can be had with benefits of up to Rs 48,000 and Rs 33,000, respectively. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and benefits for government and corporate employees. Both the siblings are offered only with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai i20 boasts discounts worth Rs 20,000 this month. This is applicable to both petrol as well as diesel variants of the premium hatchback. The Kona Electric receives the highest discount this month with a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra and Jio-bp to install EV chargers across India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7532 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7532 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India announces discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in October 2022