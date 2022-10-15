Mahindra and Jio-bp to install EV chargers across India

- Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at all Mahindra dealerships in the country

- The brand will announce the prices of the XUV400 EV SUV in January 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp (a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum) are strengthening their existing partnership with plans to set up a charging network for the upcoming Mahindra e-SUV launches.

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across the M&M dealership network and workshops in the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.

The Mahindra XUV400 was officially unveiled last month, while the launch and price announcement are set to take place in January 2023. The carmaker has also showcased its Born Electric Vision range of EVs that will be introduced in the coming years.

The RIL and bp joint venture is expanding its Pulse-branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways for intra-city and inter-city commutes of EV owners.