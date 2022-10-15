CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra and Jio-bp to install EV chargers across India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    229 Views
    Mahindra and Jio-bp to install EV chargers across India

    - Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at all Mahindra dealerships in the country

    - The brand will announce the prices of the XUV400 EV SUV in January 2023

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp (a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum) are strengthening their existing partnership with plans to set up a charging network for the upcoming Mahindra e-SUV launches.

    Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across the M&M dealership network and workshops in the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.

    The Mahindra XUV400 was officially unveiled last month, while the launch and price announcement are set to take place in January 2023. The carmaker has also showcased its Born Electric Vision range of EVs that will be introduced in the coming years. 

    The RIL and bp joint venture is expanding its Pulse-branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways for intra-city and inter-city commutes of EV owners.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQE leaked ahead of 16 October debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV400 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5822 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5822 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra and Jio-bp to install EV chargers across India