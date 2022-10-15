Mercedes-Benz EQE leaked ahead of 16 October debut

-Electric version of the GLE

-An AMG version will also be revealed on 16 October

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has been leaked ahead of its official debut on 16 October. This is an SUV version of the recently revealed EQE sedan along the lines of the ICE-powered E-Class and GLE SUV.

As expected, The EQE SUV sports a crossover design quite similar to what we have seen in the EQC SUV that started it all for the Mercedes electric lineup. Some of the highlights that we can see from the leaked image include a gloss black faux grille, large sporty bumpers with the aero elements, a low stance with flared wheel arches and a large one-piece tail lamp. We can also see the EQE badging and the chrome outlines of where the exhaust pipes sit.

The EQE will use the same powertrains and underpinnings as the EQE sedan. Thus it is expected to start from an EQE 200 all the way to an EQE 53AMG that will also be unveiled alongside the standard car.

The EQE is India-bound, that’s for sure, given the way Mercedes has put its weight behind electric cars in India. In fact, we are one of the first nations in the world outside of Germany to get a locally assembled electric model in the form of the EQS 580.

