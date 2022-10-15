Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched – All you need to know

- Available in two variants, LXi and VXi

- Retains the styling elements from the regular model

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest model to join the S-CNG product lineup in the country. The vehicle is available in two variant options, LXi and VXi. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is available at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback will continue to be offered in six colour options, such as Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Solid White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, and Metallic Silky Silver.

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG –

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is powered by the K-series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. In the CNG mode, the hatchback produces 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. Whereas, in the petrol mode, the same engine produces 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The five-speed manual transmission is standard on the CNG variants and has a claimed efficiency figure of 32.73 km/kg.

The CNG models get dual-interdependent electronic control units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system gets a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.

Exterior

Back in July, Maruti Suzuki launched the updated S-Presso in India. The new CNG variants have retained the styling elements from the updated model. The hatchback gets an SUV-inspired fascia with twin chamber headlights. The side profile is highlighted by claddings, while the rear section features signature C-shaped taillights. Additionally, the VXi variant gets full-wheel covers.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 3,565mm, a width of 1,520mm, and a height of 1,553mm (LXi)/1,567mm (VXi).

Safety

The standard safety list in the S-Presso includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with a reminder, a high-speed alert system, and reverse parking sensors. Further, the hatchback now also offers a new cabin air filter.

The newly introduced S-Presso CNG has retained the feature list from the LXi and VXi variants, respectively. The ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG are as follows –

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi CNG: Rs 5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi CNG: Rs 6.10 lakh