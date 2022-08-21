Mahindra XUV Electric, BE5, BE7, BE9 First Look Review

A brand new platform

For the EVs, Mahindra has just unveiled a brand new architecture, which has been developed using MEB components from Volkswagen. Called INGLO, this modular electric skateboard will underpin the company’s new range of born-electric EVs.

The new platform will offer a wide range of adaptability along with a significant reduction in weight and will be one of the lightest skateboards.

According to Mahindra, INGLO will use a common battery pack design. The battery pack will come with capacities ranging from 60-80 kWhr and will be able to sustain an impressive 175kW fast-charge and will be able to charge up to 80% in less than 30 min. According to Mahindra, the 80kWhr battery should offer a driving range between 400-450 km under the WLTP cycle.

Powering the new SUVs will be a compact electric motor with a motor-inverter-transmission and will be offered with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. According to Mahindra, rear-drive models will get up to 286BHP, while the all-wheel drive models will get up to 394BHP with a 0-100 kmph time between five-six seconds.

We also managed to drive a very early prototype of the XUV E8, which means Mahindra should be able to meet the launch timelines as scheduled. The first to arrive will be the XUV.e8 in December 2024 followed by the XUV.e9 in April 2025, and later in October that year, the BE.05 will debut, while the BE.07 is slated for October 2026. For now, the launch of the BE.09 is yet to be decided.