Kia EV6 First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

- The 2022 Kia EV6 will be launched in India on 2 June

- The model will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery in two states of tune

Kia India is all set to introduce the EV6, it's first-ever electric in the country on 2 June, 2022. We have driven the Kia EV6 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Delhi and our review will go live at 6 pm tomorrow.

The Kia EV6 is expected to be offered in two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. The model will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack available in two states of tune; 225bhp and 350Nm of torque with the GT Line (RWD) variant, and 345bhp and 605Nm of torque with the GT Line AWD variant. TO read the charging options of the model via the leaked images, click here.

The new Kia EV6, which will be brought to the country via the CBU route, will be limited to 100 units at launch. The model is likely to be offered in five colours that include Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

Feature highlights of the Kia EV6 will include all LED lighting, an LED light bar running the length of the boot-lid, 19-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters for regen function, Kia Connect, and ADAS.