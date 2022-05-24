Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched — All you need to know

Porsche has brought the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to India. It is a distinctive model, not only because of the new GT4 RS badge but also the race car-derived technology and mechanicals that have been utilised to make this mid-engine sports car. Porsche appears to have put years of experience and a lot of time to create this 718 Cayman GT4 RS — the most powerful 718 production vehicle to date. For India, it costs Rs 2.54 crore, ex-showroom.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated GT3 Cup R and 911 RSR-derived petrol engine married to a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission. This engine produces 493bhp and 450Nm, and revs up to 9,000rpm. In fact, to ensure optimum ventilation, Porsche has created six individual throttle bodies for each cylinder.

Regarding the features, the Cayman GT4 RS comes with all the bells and whistles. For instance, it gets adjustable chassis, upgraded springs, and adaptive dampers with two modes: Normal and Sport. Additionally, the car comes with a large swan-neck shaped adjustable rear wing, an elongated front splitter, and a rear diffuser. That said, the road car is 30mm lower than the standard 718 models.

Then, the firm’s engineers have used carbon-fibre reinforced plastic for the bonnet, front fenders, side air inlets, and rear wings. It is also worth noting that the bonnet houses air inlets to channel air to brakes, while the vents on the fenders release air pressure from the wheel arches. Unlike the conventional cars, the 718 GT4 RS features air inlets just behind the side glass windows, which supply air to the engine. To further reduce the weight of the car, the rear window is made from lightweight glass.

Porsche has further bestowed the 718 GT4 RS with forged aluminium alloy wheels and a huge 408mm front and 380mm rear brakes made from cast-iron and aluminium composite. Besides this, a set of 50 per cent lighter carbon ceramic brakes and forged magnesium alloys is available as optional.

On the inside, as a part of the Clubsport package, the car comes fitted with a steel roll cage, carbon-fibre bucket seats with a six-point racing harness for the driver, and a fire extinguisher at no extra cost. Customers can swap the bucket seats with the 18-way power adaptive sports seats for free. Meanwhile, Porsche offers a Weissach package that includes a roll cage and exhaust tips made from titanium and more.

Not to mention, the sports car has completed the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:09:300 minutes. It goes from a standstill to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds, while zero to 200kmph takes 10.9 seconds.