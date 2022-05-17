CarWale
    New Kia EV6 specs and features leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The India-spec Kia EV6 will be unveiled later this month

    - The model will be brought to the country via the CBU route

    Ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months, the brochure of the 2022 Kia EV6 has been leaked on the web. The model will be available in two variants with a single powertrain.

    Propelling the new Kia EV6 will be a 77.4kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that will be available in two states of tune. The RWD variant will produce 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD variant will produce 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. As mentioned earlier, customers will be offered two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD.

    Kia EV6 Front View

    Charging options for the Kia EV6 include a 50kW fast charger that enables charging speeds of 10-80 per cent in 73 minutes, while the 350kW charger can juice up the battery from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Kia claims a range of 528km on a full charge. Dimension-wise, the car measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,900mm. The EV6 will be offered in five colours including Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. A few of these colours on the EV6 were recently spotted, details of which are available here.

    Kia EV6 Front View

    In terms of features, the Kia EV6 GT Line variant will come equipped with GL Line design elements, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, body-coloured flush-fitting door handles, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, LED rear fog lights, rear spoiler, UV cut glass, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat, dual-zone climate control, drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport), wireless charger, electric sunroof, push-button start, two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the infotainment system and instrument console), electric parking brake with auto-hold function, paddle shifters for regen function, and Kia Connect. Also on offer will be ADAS.

    Kia EV6 Front View

    The Kia EV6 AWD variant will get additional features in the form of an augmented HUD, powered tail-gate, automatic door handles, and a Meridian-sourced 14 speaker music system. The model will come equipped with a range of safety features as standard such as eight airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS, EBD, ESC, HAC, MCBA, BAS, VSM, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

