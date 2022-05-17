CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Jeep Meridian to be launched in India on 19 May, 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    634 Views
    New Jeep Meridian to be launched in India on 19 May, 2022

    - The India-spec Jeep Meridian was unveiled earlier this year

    - Bookings for the SUV are currently underway

    Jeep will announce the prices of the Meridian full-size SUV in India on 19 May, 2022. The carmaker has already commenced bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000, with deliveries set to begin next month.

    Jeep Meridian Front View

    Powering the new Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 unit is offered exclusively with the latter. We have driven the Meridian and you can read our review here.

    Jeep Meridian Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the 2022 Jeep Meridian features the signature seven box grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, sleek, wraparound LED tail lights, silver skid plates, contrast black roof and ORVMs, and fair usage of chrome all around.

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    The interiors of the upcoming Jeep Meridian will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control,  a fully-digital instrument cluster, and electric tumble function for the second-row seats.

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound BMW 3 Series facelift leaked
     Next 
    New Kia EV6 specs and features leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Meridian Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34659 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34659 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Jeep Meridian to be launched in India on 19 May, 2022