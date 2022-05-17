New Jeep Meridian to be launched in India on 19 May, 2022

- The India-spec Jeep Meridian was unveiled earlier this year

- Bookings for the SUV are currently underway

Jeep will announce the prices of the Meridian full-size SUV in India on 19 May, 2022. The carmaker has already commenced bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000, with deliveries set to begin next month.

Powering the new Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 unit is offered exclusively with the latter. We have driven the Meridian and you can read our review here.

In terms of design, the 2022 Jeep Meridian features the signature seven box grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, sleek, wraparound LED tail lights, silver skid plates, contrast black roof and ORVMs, and fair usage of chrome all around.

The interiors of the upcoming Jeep Meridian will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and electric tumble function for the second-row seats.