New Kia EV6 spotted in different colours at factory; India launch likely soon

- Kia EV6 to arrive as a CBU

- Will be limited to 100 units at launch

Kia India had revealed earlier this month that the brand would begin accepting bookings for its first EV, known as the EV6, on 26 May, 2022. The model has been spied testing in India, and now, multiple units of the car have been spotted at the company’s plant in Andhra Pradesh.

As seen in the images here, the 2022 Kia EV6 has been spotted in multiple colours including red, white, and silver. The carmaker could offer these colours as well as a few other options at the launch of the model, which is expected to take place soon.

To be brought to the country via the CBU route, only 100 units of the new Kia EV6 will be available at launch, while we expect more units to arrive later. The first all-electric model from the brand was unveiled in South Korea in 2021.

Globally, the Kia EV6 is available with two battery options including a 58kWh unit and a 77.4kWh unit, with RWD and AWD configurations, respectively. The brand is yet to announce the details of the India-spec model. To know more about the upcoming Kia EV6, click here.

Image Source