Volkswagen Virtus arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

- Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be launched in India on 9 June, 2022

- Will be offered with two powertrains

The new Volkswagen Virtus has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country ahead of its price announcement that is scheduled to take place on 9 June, 2022. Bookings for the sedan are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Powertrain options on the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus will include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. To read our review of the Virtus, click here.

On the outside, the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus sedan features LED projector headlamps, a single slat grille with one chrome strip each at the top and bottom, triangular-shaped fog lights, a wide air dam, contrast-coloured ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, new 16-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, a lip spoiler on the boot-lid, a shark-fin antenna, and a chrome insert for the rear bumper.

The interiors of the Volkswagen Virtus will come equipped with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, and six airbags.