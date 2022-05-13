CarWale
    India-bound Fisker Pear EV production to commence in 2024

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Californian auto firm Fikser and manufacturing giant Foxconn, will start the production of the Pear EV at the Ohio, USA, plant in 2024. In fact, Foxconn has acquired a 6.2 million sqft car manufacturing plant and intends to make 250,000 Pear EVs year-round.

    Last year, Fisker and Foxconn signed a framework agreement to co-develop and manufacture mass-market electric vehicles. The Pear will be based on a mutually developed lightweight platform and will be available in the United States in 2024, $29,900 onwards, before any grant.

    The Pear will be a smaller vehicle than the Ocean EV – likely a compact crossover mainly for urban dwellers. Besides this, Fisker has revealed that the car will get new light technology and ‘wraparound front windscreen’, which draws the inspiration from a glider plane glass canopy for improved front vision. Interestingly, a new teaser image shows a somewhat crescent-shaped A-pillar.

    Fisker recently set up its India headquarters in Hyderabad under Fisker Vigyan. This Indian entity oversees vehicle-software related development and works with the US-based team. With this, Fisker plans to bring the Ocean and Pear EVs to India. Meanwhile, it will be commencing the Ocean EV production at the Magna Steyr's manufacturing plant in Graz, Austria, on 17 November, 2022.

