    Fisker Pear EV teased in production guise; to offer upto 700km range

    Fisker Pear EV teased in production guise; to offer upto 700km range

    -         Will follow the Ocean electric SUV

    -         Reservation reached 5,600 units 

    Fisker has revealed new official details around their second electric offering – called the Pear – in their four-quarter financial presentation. The production-ready Pear is teased and is claimed to be under homologation ahead of the global premiere. It is also set to carry a price tag of 29,999 USD (approx. Rs 24.5 lakh).  

    The road-going Pear appears to be a compact crossover with styling similar to that of the Ocean. There’s a similar headlamp structure up front while the profile has a flat roof and pronounced wheel arches. At the back, the high-mounted tail lamps appear to surround the rear windscreen in a very unique-looking design. Although no specifications are provided at the moment, Fisker claims the Pear “sits higher off the ground with a raised seating position.” 

    Fisker Ocean EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The unique shape of the Pear has undergone aerodynamic testing in a wind tunnel. With its E/E architecture and Blade Computer technology for electric management, the Pear will have a range of around 450 kilometres in the American test cycle, and up to 700 kilometres in the European test cycle. Fisker is homologating the Pear on both the American and European continents.  

    With the road-going test vehicle produced late last year, the global premiere of the Fisker Pear is expected to happen sometime later this year.  

    Fisker Ocean EV Image
    Fisker Ocean EV
    ₹ 60.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
