Fisker Project Ronin teased as electric sports GT

- Third vehicle from the California based carmaker

- Promises to deliver the longest range in a production EV

Fisker Inc is soon coming to India. The new-found American electric carmaker will break ground in Hyderabad soon. But before that, Fisker Inc has teased its newest project. The third major product after Ocean and Pear, this newest product in question is called 'Project Ronin'.

While the Ocean is an electric SUV, while the Pear is said to be a five-seater family mover, the Ronin will be a high-performance sports GT. As per CEO Henrik Fisker, the Ronin is aiming to provide the “longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance”.

The Project Ronin code name was inspired by the film of the same title, with its famous car chases. The development started last year and it promises to carry four adults and their luggage for long trips. There will be the use of lightweight materials with active aerodynamics and an innovative battery design where the pack is integrated into the structure of the vehicle. As we have seen on the EMotion concept, the GT will also feature unique doors with vegan interiors. Moreover, we could also see Fisker’s new design direction with the Ronin Concept.

No other details of Project Ronin are revealed at the moment. But Fisker expects to reveal it in August 2023, with production starting in the second half of 2024.