Tata Nexon EV Max teased again; claimed to get 300kms real-world range

- The Tata Nexon EV Max will be launched on 11 May, 2022

- The model will get a bigger battery and additional features

Tata Motors has released another teaser video of the Nexon EV Max ahead of the model’s launch which is scheduled to take place on 11 May, 2022. The model is expected to be positioned above the regular Nexon EV in the brand’s electric vehicle line-up.

As seen in the teaser, the Tata Nexon EV Max is claimed to go from certain cities to another and back to the origin in a single charge. The average distance mentioned between these two cities in various parts of the country is approximately 150kms on each side, hinting at a possible real-world range of 300kms.

A previous teaser of the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Max has revealed that the model will get a new set of alloy wheels and disc brakes for all four wheels. Also on offer will be an illuminated gear dial o the centre console, as well as an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function.

Details regarding the update to the battery pack of the 2022 Tata Nexon EV Max remain unknown at the moment. The vanilla Nexon EV is currently powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque, with an ARAI-certified range of 312kms. We expect the Nexon EV Max to have an ARAI-certified range of more than 400kms, although the real-world range could stand around the 300kms mark.