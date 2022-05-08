Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo to be launched in India tomorrow

- To get cosmetic highlights inside out

Skoda India is all set to launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition tomorrow. The mid-size SUV will be offered with a special edition comprising cosmetic updates inside out for the first time. Here’s what to expect from it.

Visually, the Monte Carlo will get chrome elements swapped by black accents. The SUV will get gloss black finished front grille, black swirl-shaped alloy wheels, and black roof rails and ORVMs. The ‘Skoda’ lettering on the boot will be painted in black along with a ‘Monte Carlo’ badge on the front fenders.

Inside, the cabin will sport a two-tone theme. The interior will get red highlights on the dashboard, centre console, and door pads. Besides this, it is likely to get new features such as a fully digital instrument cluster. To know more about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, click here.

Skoda India has recently announced a summer campaign from 5 May to 5 June, 2022. The nationwide service camp includes services like complimentary check-up and discounts on summer-specific parts and roadside assistance.

Skoda has not confirmed the engine options for the Monte Carlo edition. However, we expect it to be offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines. Upon launch, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will be an alternate to the likes of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Tata Harrier Dark, and Kia Seltos X-Line. The Monte Carlo is expected to be priced Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the standard Kushaq.