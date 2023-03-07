CarWale
    2023 Honda City: Top 5 highlights

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Honda City: Top 5 highlights

    Honda officially launched the 2023 Honda City in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is now offered in four variants across six exterior paint schemes. Here are the top five highlights of the 2023 Honda City.

    2023 Honda City exterior:

    Honda City Front Bumper

    The new Honda City gets minor cosmetic changes on the outside. The front bumper is now tweaked while the LED headlamps are still the same. At the front, it gets a honeycomb mesh grille and the side profile remains identical to the outgoing model. Apart from this, it features new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, and a shark-fin antenna. 

    2023 Honda City interior and features:

    Honda City Infotainment System

    Inside, the cabin comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch coloured MID. Also on offer are wireless charging, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and a new interior theme.

    2023 Honda City engine specifications:

    Honda City Engine Shot

    Powertrain options on the new Honda City include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The former produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and comes with a six-speed manual or CVT unit. On the other hand, the hybrid version produces 107bhp and 253Nm of torque and comes mated only with an e-CVT unit. These engines are also compliant with the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.

    2023 Honda City variants and colours:

    Honda City Front View

    Honda has introduced a new base ‘SV’ variant in the 2023 City. Apart from this, it can be had in the existing three variants namely V, VX, and ZX. Moreover, apart from the colours that the outgoing Honda City had, the new City debuts an exclusive Obsidian Blue Pearl paint. 

    2023 Honda City safety:

    Honda City Front Passenger Airbag

    Honda has now added ADAS to the 2023 City and comes with safety features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, road departure mitigation system, lane keep assist, and auto high beam.

    Moreover, the sedan gets six airbags, a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating, ABS with EBD, an immobiliser with an anti-theft alarm, and ISOFIX. 

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
