Mahindra Bolero Neo BS6 2 prices start at Rs 9.63 lakh

- Gets a uniform price hike of Rs 15,000

- Prices of Limited Edition remain unchanged

Mahindra has begun updating its line-up with the new BS6 Phase 2 compliant powertrains. With this, the Bolero Neo too, gets an updated diesel engine and as a result, hiked ex-showroom prices.

Mahindra Bolero Neo BS6 2 engine

The Bolero Neo continues to be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. The BS6 2 and E20 fuel-ready motor drives the rear wheels and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Neo BS6 2 prices

With the BS6 Stage 2 update, all variants except the Limited Edition are now expensive by Rs 15,000. Thus, the Bolero Neo range now has a starting price of Rs 9.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be had in N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O) variants. The prices of Limited Edition remain unchanged.

Mahindra Bolero Neo new variants

As per a recently leaked document, it is likely that the Bolero Neo variant line-up will be revised. The SUV could be offered in four new variants – N4 (O), N8 R, N10 (R), and N10 (O) (R). While the details of these trims are scarce, we expect these to be introduced soon.