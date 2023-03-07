Toyota Vellfire prices hiked in India by Rs 2.10 lakh

- Offered as a CBU model

- Powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain

Toyota has updated the prices of the Vellfire. The MPV that is offered as a CBU model in India is now expensive by Rs 2.10 lakh and continues to be offered in a single, fully-loaded 'hybrid' variant. As a result, the new price tag of Toyota Vellfire is Rs 96.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vellfire made its India debut back in February 2020 as a seven-seat MPV. In its three year duration, the Vellfire has collectively attracted a hike of nearly Rs 17 lakh. Positioned as the most premium MPV from Toyota’s stable, it sports sliding rear doors with captain seats in the second row with reclining, heating, and cooling functions. Furthermore, it is festooned with several feel-goo features such as a three-zone climate control, 16-colour roof lights, twin sunroofs, heated steering wheel, and a rear entertainment screen that is hinged on the roof.

The Toyota Vellfire comes with a petrol-hybrid 2.5-litre powertrain that works in tandem with two electric motors. While the petrol engine puts out 115bhp, the front and rear axle-mounted electric motors add 140bhp and 67bhp, respectively.

The Toyota Vellfire is an alternative to the likes of Kia Carnival which has a much relatively cheaper starting price of Rs 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom).