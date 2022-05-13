CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and other models in May 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    371 Views
    A few Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on select products in May 2022. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The Mahindra Alturas G4 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The XUV300 gets a cash discount of up to Rs 7,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories up to Rs 10,000.

    The Mahindra Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories up to Rs 13,000.

    Discounts on the Mahindra Bolero Neo include an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 6,000. There are no discounts on the Mahindra XUV700 and the Thar. Meanwhile, prices for these models as well as a few others were recently increased by up to Rs 78,311, details of which can be read here

    BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of 20 May debut

