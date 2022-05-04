CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India officially teases new EV6

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    679 Views
    Kia India officially teases new EV6

    South Korean carmaker Kia has officially released a short teaser of the India-bound all-electric EV6 on its Indian YouTube channel. It had already been announced that the EV6 will be available as CBU with only 100 units allotted for the country. Meanwhile, Kia will be opening its order books for the electric crossover on 26 May, 2022.

    Kia EV6 Right Front Three Quarter

    In some international markets, the company offers a choice of two battery packs – 58kWh and 77.4kWh, available with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive guises. All the different versions deliver distinctive power outputs and travel ranges. For instance, the 77.4kWh battery pack with the RWD setup provides a travel range of up to 528km, as per WLTP. With an advanced 800V charging support, charging the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent takes 18 minutes.

    Kia EV6 Dashboard

    The V-shaped daytime running lights at the front end and a full-length horizontal light bar at the back dominate the exterior design of the EV6. The crossover also features a roof-mounted spoiler and a secondary ducktail-shaped spoiler on the boot. Other key highlights include full-LED headlamps, dynamic turn signals, flush door handles, and large alloy wheels.

    Kia EV6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The EV6 interior boasts floor carpets and door pockets made from recycled plastic. Whereas a vegan leather upholstery is available as an option. In addition, it gets two 12.3-inch screens, a floating centre console, touch-capacitive switches for air conditioning, and a wireless phone charger. Kia already offers plenty of such features with the international-spec EV6 and thus the India-bound model is likely to get similar features.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki posts total sales of 1,50,661 units in April 2022; domestic sales decline by eight per cent

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda City eHEV

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 19.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th May 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 9.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India officially teases new EV6