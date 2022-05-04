Kia India officially teases new EV6

South Korean carmaker Kia has officially released a short teaser of the India-bound all-electric EV6 on its Indian YouTube channel. It had already been announced that the EV6 will be available as CBU with only 100 units allotted for the country. Meanwhile, Kia will be opening its order books for the electric crossover on 26 May, 2022.

In some international markets, the company offers a choice of two battery packs – 58kWh and 77.4kWh, available with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive guises. All the different versions deliver distinctive power outputs and travel ranges. For instance, the 77.4kWh battery pack with the RWD setup provides a travel range of up to 528km, as per WLTP. With an advanced 800V charging support, charging the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent takes 18 minutes.

The V-shaped daytime running lights at the front end and a full-length horizontal light bar at the back dominate the exterior design of the EV6. The crossover also features a roof-mounted spoiler and a secondary ducktail-shaped spoiler on the boot. Other key highlights include full-LED headlamps, dynamic turn signals, flush door handles, and large alloy wheels.

The EV6 interior boasts floor carpets and door pockets made from recycled plastic. Whereas a vegan leather upholstery is available as an option. In addition, it gets two 12.3-inch screens, a floating centre console, touch-capacitive switches for air conditioning, and a wireless phone charger. Kia already offers plenty of such features with the international-spec EV6 and thus the India-bound model is likely to get similar features.