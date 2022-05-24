CarWale
    Tata Motors and Tata Power collaborate to install 7MWp solar rooftop at Pune plant

    Jay Shah

    - Solar rooftop to be installed at Tata Motors' passenger vehicle plant at Chikhali, Pune

    - Solar rooftop to be installed at Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle plant at Chikhali, Pune

    - Aims to mitigate 5.23 lakh tonnes of CO2

    Tata Motors has joined hands with Tata Power to set up a 7MWp solar rooftop at the former’s passenger vehicle plant at Chikhali, Pune. This will be the third phase under the agreement between both companies to install a joint 17MWp on-site solar project. 

    The solar rooftop project is aimed to generate 23 million units of electricity, thereby reducing 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emission. 

    In other news, Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Nexon EV Max. Positioned above the standard Nexon EV, the Max version houses a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack, bumped up power output, and an increased electric range. The ex-showroom prices of Tata Nexon EV Max start at Rs 17.74 lakh and you can know more about it here.

