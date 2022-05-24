Skoda Auto India digitises showroom experience across all outlets

- Introduces 360-degree interactive table

- Showrooms equipped with touchscreen digital car information stands

In a bid to provide its customers with a digitised and immersive car buying experience, Skoda Auto India has introduced a new uniform showroom experience with interactive technologies. This includes a digital car information stand, a 360-degree interactive table, and a heritage wall.

Starting with the digital car information stand, the technical specifications, features, and variant details of each car can be scrolled with the help of a touchscreen stand placed next to the model. It replaces the static paper specification sheet and also includes a comparison feature to boost customer engagement.

Another interesting addition is a massive 55-inch interactive table at the customer lounge. It lets the customer experience the vehicle with a 360-degree view of the exterior and interior, along with different exterior shades of the vehicles. To enhance the overall experience, Skoda India has also rolled out the iConsultant App. The mobile application lets the sales personnel provide a detailed demonstration with various videos and feature modules.

Additionally, each showroom will display two highlight cars. These will be showcased on a wooden floor and on a road graphic floor to add to the overall appeal of the cars. However, these elements may vary depending upon the layout and aesthetics of the showroom.

Besides this, Skoda India recently launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition. With prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this special version gets gloss black inserts inside out and is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. To know more about Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, click here.