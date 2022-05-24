CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Auto India digitises showroom experience across all outlets

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    475 Views
    Skoda Auto India digitises showroom experience across all outlets

    - Introduces 360-degree interactive table

    - Showrooms equipped with touchscreen digital car information stands

    In a bid to provide its customers with a digitised and immersive car buying experience, Skoda Auto India has introduced a new uniform showroom experience with interactive technologies. This includes a digital car information stand, a 360-degree interactive table, and a heritage wall. 

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the digital car information stand, the technical specifications, features, and variant details of each car can be scrolled with the help of a touchscreen stand placed next to the model. It replaces the static paper specification sheet and also includes a comparison feature to boost customer engagement. 

    Another interesting addition is a massive 55-inch interactive table at the customer lounge. It lets the customer experience the vehicle with a 360-degree view of the exterior and interior, along with different exterior shades of the vehicles. To enhance the overall experience, Skoda India has also rolled out the iConsultant App. The mobile application lets the sales personnel provide a detailed demonstration with various videos and feature modules. 

    Skoda Left Front Three Quarter

    Additionally, each showroom will display two highlight cars. These will be showcased on a wooden floor and on a road graphic floor to add to the overall appeal of the cars. However, these elements may vary depending upon the layout and aesthetics of the showroom. 

    Besides this, Skoda India recently launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition. With prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this special version gets gloss black inserts inside out and is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. To know more about Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, click here.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Kia EV6 to be launched in India on 2 June, 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5072 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5072 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Auto India digitises showroom experience across all outlets