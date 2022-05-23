New Kia EV6 to be launched in India on 2 June, 2022

- Our review of the Kia EV6 will be live on 25 May at 6 pm

- The model has already been spotted in India on multiple occasions

Kia India has officially confirmed that the company will be introducing its first EV in the country, known as the EV6, on 2 June, 2022. We have driven the car and our review will be live once the embargo ends at 6 pm on 25 May, 2022.

The Kia EV6 is globally offered with two battery packs including a 58kWh unit and a 77.4kWh unit. Courtesy of leaked data, we know that the EV6 will be offered with the latter, in two states of tune. The base trim will be an RWD version producing 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the top-end trim will be an AWD version producing 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. The model will be offered in five colours, details of which are available here.

In terms of exterior highlights, the Kia EV6 will get LED headlamps, a sleek grille sitting above a wide air dam, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights and a light bar running the length of the boot-lid, a dual-tone rear bumper, and a shark-fin antenna. To learn about the charging options of the Kia EV6, click here.

Inside, the 2022 Kia EV6 is expected to receive features in the form of two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system), a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, paddle shifters for regen function, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, drive modes, dual-zone climate control, UV-cut glass, and electric parking brake with auto-hold function. Also on offer will be ADAS.