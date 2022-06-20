CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates new workshop in Mumbai

    Jay Shah

    Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates new workshop in Mumbai

    - Premier Express Prime service programme introduced 

    - 10 bays with annual capacity to service 3,600 cars

    Mercedes-Benz India has inaugurated a new workshop facility in Mumbai. Operated under Auto Hangar retail chain, the new workshop is located in Vile Parle and is the brand’s 47 workshop in the country.

    Mercedes-Benz Front View

    The new facility is spread across 11,000 square feet with 10 bays and has an annual capacity to service over 3,600 cars. It has been built with a cumulative investment of 4.8 crore and is Auto Hangar’s fifth workshop in Mumbai. 

    The highlight of the new workshop is the ‘MAR 2020’ that aims to offer unique physical and digital experience. Customers visiting the facility can avail of the ‘Premier Express Prime’ service. This includes servicing cars in under three hours. This includes oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, coolant anti-freeze mixture ratio check, fuel filter check, air filter replacement, and washing. 

    Mercedes-Benz Front View

    Inaugurating the world-class service centre, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “With the inauguration of this new Auto Hangar ‘MAR 2020’ service centre, we firmly underline our promise of offering a distinct service differentiation to our valued customers. Mercedes-Benz is determined to provide customers with the best infrastructure, people, and innovation, and the Auto Hangar ‘MAR 2020’ service facility is a benchmark for a luxury service centre. The workshop is strategically located in the prime location of Vile Parle and boasts of industry-first initiatives such as Premier Express Prime.”

