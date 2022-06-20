Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza crosses 7.5 lakh sales milestone

- The company sold 7.5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza units over the last six years

- Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift to be launched on 30 June

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a popular name in the compact SUV segment. Ahead of the launch of the updated version, Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the company has sold over 7.5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza in the country in the last six years, since its launch. This time around, the company has opened bookings for the 2022 Brezza against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The updated version is due for launch in India on 30 June.

Apart from the fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates, the upcoming 2022 Brezza now gets an electric sunroof for the first time, in addition to features like six-airbags and ESP. Further, the updated model is also expected to get a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre, four-cylinder smart hybrid petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will be available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission option.