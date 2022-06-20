CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza colour options leaked

    Jay Shah

    - To be offered in six single-tone and three dual-tone colours 

    - Likely to be available in four variants

    Maruti Suzuki has begun the official bookings of the new Brezza at Rs 11,000. Ahead of the official launch of the SUV that is expected to happen on 30 June, the colour options have been leaked. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in six single-tone and three dual-tone colours

    Monotone colour schemes

    The mono-tone exterior shades of the Brezza are to include Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, and Exuberant Blue. Out of the six colours, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, and Exuberant Blue will be offered across all manual and automatic variants. However, Sizzling Red will be limited to LXi and VXi variants whereas Brave Khaki will be offered with VXi variants only. 

    Dual-tone options

    Maruti Suzuki will offer three dual-tone colours with the refreshed Brezza. The Sizzling Red and Splendid Silver will be paired with a contrasting black roof and the Brave Khakhi will be matched with a white roof. 

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and gearbox

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will share its powertrain with the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki XL6. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology will power the front wheels of the SUV and will be mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

