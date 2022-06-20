CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; new features confirmed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; new features confirmed

    - The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on 30 June

    - Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month

    Maruti Suzuki recently began accepting bookings for the new Brezza for an amount of Rs 11,000 at all authorised dealerships or on the official website, and you can read all about it here. Now, the carmaker has released a teaser video of the model, confirming new updates and features of the refreshed model.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Sunroof/Moonroof

    As seen in the teaser, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature a set of dual L-shaped LED DRLs, a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, contrast-coloured roof rails, an electric sunroof, an integrated rear spoiler, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Right Side View

    Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a few other additional details of the new Brezza, including a new six-speed automatic transmission, paddle shifters, ESP, and six airbags. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a five-speed manual unit. The 2022 Maruti Brezza was recently spotted in the base variant, details and images of which are available here.

