Discounts up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura in June 2022

A few Hyundai dealerships across India are offering discounts on select models in their product range. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Aura can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The 1.2-NA variants of both these models are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the Creta, Verna, Alcazar, i20, and i20 N Line. The carmaker is set to introduce the new Venue facelift in India later this month, details of which are available here. At the same time, the new-gen Tucson has also been spotted testing in the country, and you can read all about it here.