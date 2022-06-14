India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line — What to expect

Introduction

Hyundai has recently revealed the Creta N Line for the global markets. The SUV will go on sale in South America initially, followed by other markets. Here's all that we can expect from this new version upon its launch in India.

Exterior

Like many other N Line versions that we have seen, the Creta N Line is also the sportier version of the Creta. It sports a different fascia with a wide grille stretching right up to the headlights. The redesigned front bumper features a wider air dam and the SUV rides on a different set of alloys to further distinguish it from the standard version. On the other hand, the rear section of the Creta N Line is similar to the regular model except for a slightly tweaked rear bumper and a different skid plate.

Interior

Like the global Creta N Line, we can also expect the India-bound SUV to boast an all-black interior with red stitching for the upholstery. It will also get N Line badging on the seats. Then, from the N Line set of equipment, it will be equipped with an N Line-specific gear knob and steering wheel.

Engine and gearbox

Given the current stats, we can expect the Creta N Line to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118bhp or a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Hyundai will surely provide it with a tuned suspension similar to the i20 N Line.

Timeline

We think Hyundai might first introduce the Venue N Line, and then also bring in the Creta N Line. The latter will be more of an exclusive offering for enthusiasts and N Line fans. And given the exclusivity with all the additional equipment, it’s likely to draw a premium over the standard SUV. How much? Well, for that we will all have to wait as Hyundai reveals its upcoming plans shortly.