CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    992 Views
    India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line — What to expect

    Introduction

    Hyundai has recently revealed the Creta N Line for the global markets. The SUV will go on sale in South America initially, followed by other markets. Here's all that we can expect from this new version upon its launch in India.

    Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior

    Like many other N Line versions that we have seen, the Creta N Line is also the sportier version of the Creta. It sports a different fascia with a wide grille stretching right up to the headlights. The redesigned front bumper features a wider air dam and the SUV rides on a different set of alloys to further distinguish it from the standard version. On the other hand, the rear section of the Creta N Line is similar to the regular model except for a slightly tweaked rear bumper and a different skid plate.

    Hyundai Creta Right Side View

    Interior

    Like the global Creta N Line, we can also expect the India-bound SUV to boast an all-black interior with red stitching for the upholstery. It will also get N Line badging on the seats. Then, from the N Line set of equipment, it will be equipped with an N Line-specific gear knob and steering wheel.

    Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel

    Engine and gearbox

    Given the current stats, we can expect the Creta N Line to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118bhp or a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Hyundai will surely provide it with a tuned suspension similar to the i20 N Line.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    Timeline

    We think Hyundai might first introduce the Venue N Line, and then also bring in the Creta N Line. The latter will be more of an exclusive offering for enthusiasts and N Line fans. And given the exclusivity with all the additional equipment, it’s likely to draw a premium over the standard SUV. How much? Well, for that we will all have to wait as Hyundai reveals its upcoming plans shortly.

    Hyundai Creta Second Row Seats
    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Škoda now has over 205 touchpoints across India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6633 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6633 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line — What to expect