Škoda now has over 205 touchpoints across India

- Škoda India aims to have 250 touchpoints by the end of 2022

- Close to 30 outlets opened in 2022 alone

Škoda Auto India has announced that the carmaker has crossed over 205 customer touchpoints across 123 cities in all four regions of the country. In 2021, Skoda ended with 175 touchpoints and the additional 30 outlets were opened in the first six months of 2022.

Škoda India now aims to have 250 showrooms by the end of 2022. In the eastern region, Škoda will soon open touchpoints in Nagaland at Dimapur and at Dibrugarh in Assam, Gandidham and Morbi in Gujarat, Ambala, Haryana, Amritsar, Punjab, Warangal, Telangana, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, Haldwani, Uttarakhand, and Tirur, Kerala. In 2022 alone, Škoda added touchpoints in Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Karimnagar, Telangana, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

In other news, Škoda recently introduced a non-sunroof variant of the Kushaq. Available with a price tag of Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom), it is based on the Style variant and is available with the 1.0-litre TSI and manual transmission. To know more about it, click here.

Recently, the prices of the Slavia mid-size sedan were increased by up to Rs 60,000, details of which can be read here.

Commenting on the landmark, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “While products are our heroes, India 2.0 is also about being closer to our customers on all fronts. By rapidly increasing our customer touchpoints and expanding our network, we have the largest ever presence of the Škoda brand in India. Not only have we expanded in quantity, but have also focused on quality with our revolutionary digitalised showrooms.”