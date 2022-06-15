New Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- 2022 Hyundai Venue has already begun arriving at local dealerships

- Bookings for the updated model are open for Rs 21,000

Hyundai is all set to introduce the facelifted Venue in the country tomorrow. The company began accepting bookings for the updated model earlier this month for Rs 21,000. The 2022 Venue has started arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai facelift will be available with three engine options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Customers can choose from five variants across seven colours, and you can read the finer details here.

Exterior highlights of the 2022 Hyundai Venue will include a new grille with a dark chrome finish, new LED DRLs, revised front and rear bumpers, contrast-coloured skid plates and roof rails, new alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, a high-mounted stop lamp, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will get a fully-digital instrument cluster, a new four-spoke steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drive modes, two-step reclining rear seats, BlueLink connectivity, and remote climate control. Once launched, the new Venue facelift will rival the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.