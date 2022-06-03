CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Venue facelift variant details revealed ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    90 Views
    New Hyundai Venue facelift variant details revealed ahead of launch

    - The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be offered in five variants

    - Customers can choose from three engine options

    Hyundai India opened bookings for the facelifted Venue earlier today for an amount of Rs 21,000. The Korean automobile manufacturer also officially revealed the new Venue in a set of images, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai has revealed that the new Venue facelift will be offered in five variants including E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The model will be available in six mono-tone colours including Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Phantom Black, Polar White, and Fiery Red. Also on offer will be a dual-tone colour called Fiery Red with Phantom Black.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired only to a five-speed manual unit, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill will be paired only with a six-speed manual unit.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front View

    A few notable feature highlights of the facelifted Hyundai Venue will include all LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, a new grille with dark chrome inserts, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, silver skid plates, a fully-digital instrument console, drive modes, two-step reclining rear seats, BlueLink connectivity, as well as Alexa and Google voice assistant.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Hyundai Venue bookings open; to be available in five variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6585 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6585 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Venue facelift variant details revealed ahead of launch