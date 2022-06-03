New Hyundai Venue facelift variant details revealed ahead of launch

- The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be offered in five variants

- Customers can choose from three engine options

Hyundai India opened bookings for the facelifted Venue earlier today for an amount of Rs 21,000. The Korean automobile manufacturer also officially revealed the new Venue in a set of images, details of which are available here.

Hyundai has revealed that the new Venue facelift will be offered in five variants including E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The model will be available in six mono-tone colours including Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Phantom Black, Polar White, and Fiery Red. Also on offer will be a dual-tone colour called Fiery Red with Phantom Black.

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired only to a five-speed manual unit, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill will be paired only with a six-speed manual unit.

A few notable feature highlights of the facelifted Hyundai Venue will include all LED lighting, new front and rear bumpers, a new grille with dark chrome inserts, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, silver skid plates, a fully-digital instrument console, drive modes, two-step reclining rear seats, BlueLink connectivity, as well as Alexa and Google voice assistant.