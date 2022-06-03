CarWale
    Skoda Octavia gets price hike of Rs 56,000

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Octavia gets price hike of Rs 56,000

    - Second price hike post its launch in June 2021 

    - Prices of Skoda Slavia also revised

    Skoda India has silently hiked the prices of the Octavia luxury sedan. The Skoda Octavia that is offered in Style and L&K trims gets a uniform price rise of Rs 56,000 for both variants.

    Skoda Octavia Right Front Three Quarter

    Price revision 

    This is the second price revision levied on Octavia by the carmaker since its market launch in June 2021. Back in October 2021, Skoda India had increased the ex-showroom prices of Octavia by up to Rs 86,000. With the revision in prices, the sedan also benefitted with features such as a vehicle alarm and a new Graphite Grey exterior shade. To know more about it, click here.

    Features and Highlights

    Skoda Octavia Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Skoda Octavia features a butterfly-shaped front grille, LED headlamps with integrated dual L-shaped DRLs, split LED tail lamps, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital driver’s display. 

    Engine Specifications and Competition

    Skoda Octavia Dashboard

    With the latest update in 2021, the Octavia is now a petrol-only sedan that is motorised by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The gasoline motor delivers 188bhp and 320Nm and is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

    With a starting price of Rs 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Octavia is an alternative to the SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Meridian.

    Skoda Octavia Image
    Skoda Octavia
    ₹ 26.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New Hyundai Venue facelift variant details revealed ahead of launch

    Skoda Octavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 31.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 33.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 31.33 Lakh
    Pune₹ 32.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 33.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 29.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 32.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 30.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 30.01 Lakh

