    Skoda Octavia and Superb prices hiked by up to Rs 86,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    761 Views
    Skoda Octavia and Superb prices hiked by up to Rs 86,000

    - The Skoda Superb and Octavia recently received updates as the MY22 models

    - Both the models received feature updates and revised upholstery options

    Earlier this week, a set of leaked images revealed that Skoda would soon introduce the MY22 versions of the Octavia and Superb sedans, details of which are available here. The carmaker has now discreetly updated this variant list and hiked the prices at the same time.

    The Skoda Superb has received a price hike of Rs 86,000. The MY22 Superb comes equipped with a driver seat with a massage function. Also on offer are two new exterior paint options including Brilliant Silver and Graphite Grey, while the interior is now offered with an additional Cognac leather theme.

    Coming to the MY22 Skoda Octavia, the sedan gets feature updates in the form of a vehicle alarm for both, the Style as well as the L&K variants. The model gets a new Graphite Grey colour that is complemented by a Suedia Beige interior theme.

    Powering the MY22 editions of the Skoda Superb and the Octavia is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine sends power to the wheels only via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

    Skoda Octavia
